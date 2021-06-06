Benedict College student athlete dies in I-77 crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A Benedict College student athlete has died after a crash on Interstate 77, college officials announced Sunday.
Marlon Black was a sophomore majoring in sports management and transferred from Tennessee State University to play defensive tackle at Benedict College.
School officials released the following statement Sunday afternoon:
“The Benedict College family is heartbroken about the untimely death of Mr. Marlon Black. Unfortunately, Mr. Black succumbed to his injuries after an early Sunday morning car accident on I-77.
Please join Benedict College in praying for its fallen Tiger, Mr. Black, #55. He was a defensive tackle on the Benedict College Football team. The sophomore transfer student from Tennessee State University was majoring in sport management. He played in the successful scrimmage game against North Greenville University in March.
Grief counseling and support are being offered to members of the football team and the student body beginning today and throughout the week.”
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
