Baseball Closes Season with Loss to Virginia

Carolina got the crowd into it again in the seventh as Brennan Milone hit a deep solo shot into the left field bleachers to leadoff the inning. Braylen Wimmer and Colin Burgess followed with back-to-back singles. The Gamecocks had all the momentum but caught a tough break as Joe Satterfield ripped a lined drive back at the pitcher that was dropped, resulting in a 1-5-6 double play. George Callil kept the inning alive with a single to right field. Virginia brought their closer, side-armer Stephen Schoch, in and he got Allen to strike out swinging to end the inning with the score still 3-2 Cavaliers.