2 jailed for violating new SC catalytic converter law, officers say

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A grandfather and grandson have been charged under a new state law intended to stifle catalytic converter thefts, officers say.
According to officials, nearly 30 catalytic converters and tools typically used to remove them from vehicles were found inside a van stopped by Sumter Police Department officers on Friday. Officers say neither of the men had documentation to show they are authorized to buy or sell non-ferrous metals in South Carolina.
Fikret Beganovic, 63, and Valentino Beganovic, 22, both of Lawrenceville, Georgia, were booked Friday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and charged with 28 counts of unlawful purchase or attempt to purchase a catalytic converter-1st offense.
Officials say an investigation is ongoing.
Communities in South Carolina and across the country have been plagued over the past two years with catalytic converter thefts. These thefts can cost vehicle owners thousands of dollars in repairs.
The non-ferrous metal law went into effect last month in South Carolina. The law is aimed at making it more difficult to buy or sell illegally obtained catalytic converters and metals.
Buyers and sellers must now have proper documentation and permits to do so. Those in violation of the law can be charged for each of the illegally obtained vehicle parts found in their possession and penalties increase for subsequent offenses.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.