SC State Guard concducts prepardness drill as hurricane season begins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. State Guard conducted a “Hurricane Preparedness Exercise” June 5 during the first week of South Carolina’s hurricane season.
The exercise simulated a CAT 3 hurricane making landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach while a Tropical Storm, the remnants of a Gulf of Mexico CAT 4 hurricane, threatens the state as well.
Gov. Henry McMaster expressed his confidence in emergency managment in a press confrence on June 4.
“We are well prepared and well experienced,” he said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season.
The prediction also calls for a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.
Throughout the year, members of the State Guard train to prepare for any natural or man-made disaster that may hit our state.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.