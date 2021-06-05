Police: Rock Hill, S.C. teacher arrested for assault against student

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Pointe High School employee was arrested after allegations of touching a female student’s upper leg arose.
According to an affidavit, Physical Education Teacher and Head Wrestling Coach Edward Cook Jr. put his hands on a student’s upper leg multiple times on April 21, despite being told to stop. The action was seen by other students and caught on camera, according to the document.
Representatives with Rock Hill Schools say Cook was placed on administrative leave after learning about the incident the next day.
The school system then turned the investigation over to Rock Hill Police Department, who launched a weeks-long investigation.
Police issued a warrant for assault and battery third degree for Cook. He was arrested May 26 and posted bond the next day.
He will have a future court date.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.