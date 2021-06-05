Person killed in motorcycle crash in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died and two others were hurt in a crash involving motorcycles and another vehicle in downtown Columbia.
It happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Huger and Laurel streets, the Columbia Police Department confirmed.
Officials said two motorcycles and a car collided.
One person died at the scene and crews rushed two other people to the hospital, police said.
The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the person who died.
CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
This story will be updated.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.