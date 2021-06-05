New blood test could screen for more than 50 different types of cancer

“Galleri is a multi-cancer early detection test,” Grail Senior Director of Medical Communications Megan Hall said. “A single blood test can detect signals from over 50 different types of cancer. It does that with a very low false-positive rate of less than one percent. And importantly, it can predict where in the body that cancer signal is coming from. That’s important to help direct your healthcare provider in the downstream confirmatory diagnostic workup should you get a positive test.”