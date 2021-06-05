Horry County police safely locate woman reported missing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say they have found a woman who was first reported missing early Saturday morning.
The Horry County Police Department says 28-year-old Elizabeth Higgins was found Sunday evening after going missing from near the Springmaid Pier late Friday.
Higgins and her family came down from Kentucky about two days ago.
Her family says she was found at the Fosters Bar and Cafe and is now recovering at a local hospital.
