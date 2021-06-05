Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Sal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Sal, a 6-month-old kitty in need of a home!
Sal is super playful. His rescuers at Pawmetto Lifeline would love to see him in a home with another playful cat!
He is so sweet and loving and just adores people, they said.
Sal lives in Pawmetto Lifeline’s office area and loves to hop from cubicle to cubicle looking for affection. He loves to be held and cradled.
His rescuers say he would be an awesome family cat and would do great with children.
He has a sleek and shiny solid black coat. Whoever said black cats aren’t photogenic, clearly hasn’t met our handsome boy Sal!
Sal was born with an umbilical hernia which was recently removed at the time of his neuter. He’s all better now and ready to go home and play and cuddle with you forever!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
