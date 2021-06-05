Columbia woman detained in connection with fatal stabbing, deputies say

Deupties were called to the scene 5:30 a.m. (Source: WIS)
By Connor Lomis | June 5, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 1:40 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have detained a female in connection with a fatal stabbing.

The incident occured on Maybank Street off Two Notch Road near Beltline Boulevard in northeast Columbia Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene 5:30 a.m.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

Investigators believe that this incident was isolated.

This story will be updated.

