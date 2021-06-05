Columbia woman detained in connection with fatal stabbing, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have detained a female in connection with a fatal stabbing.
The incident occured on Maybank Street off Two Notch Road near Beltline Boulevard in northeast Columbia Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to the scene 5:30 a.m.
The person who died has not yet been identified.
Investigators believe that this incident was isolated.
This story will be updated.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.