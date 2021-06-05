Cola Concerts kicking off summer with 5+ shows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cola Concerts is featuring concerts by the Dark Star Orchestra, Disco Biscuits, Trampled by Turtles, Tedeschi Truck Fireside Live, and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit to the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center.
The concerts will take place as followed:
- Dark Star Orchestra June 5-6
- Disco Biscuits June 18-19
- Trampled By Turtles Thursday, June 24
- Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live Saturday, June 26
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Thursday, Sept. 2
Additional shows will be announced soon.
The concerts will play out live on stage in front of two 40-foot LED screens. The venue features COVE seating and small sections roped off and socially distanced from other guests.
Tickets for all shows and more information is available on ColaConcerts website. Each ticket will cover the cost of one seat in a two or four person box and patrons must purchase all the tickets in the box.
Tickets will also be available at the gate, subject to availability.
