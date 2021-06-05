K-9 used to take ‘aggressive’ suspect into custody after standoff in Newberry Co.

WHITMIRE, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement said a standoff has ended in the arrest of a man in Newberry County.
The Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to the standoff around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, saying it was ongoing at a home on Satterwhite Street in Whitmire.
At 7:30 p.m., deputies announced the suspect, 36-year-old Jeffrey Epps, had been taken into custody.
Deputies said before the standoff, Epps tried to break into a house of a family member on Jeter Street while armed with a knife.
When a Whitmire Police Department officer confronted him, he fled and barricaded himself in his home, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Response Team and Whitmire Police responded to the scene, as well as members of SLED SWAT.
Deputies and SLED agents entered the house and said they tried to de-escalate the situation, “but the suspect became aggressive.”
Law enforcement used a K-9 to subdue Epps and take him into custody.
He faces charges of first degree burglary, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.