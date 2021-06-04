Wilmington PD searching for teen missing since Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
Alphonso Scott III was last seen around noon Thursday on the 300 block of Turners Run.
Scott is 6 feet, two inches tall and weighs 271 pounds. He has short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and multi-color sneakers.
If you see him, please dial 911 immediately. For more information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.