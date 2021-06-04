See the world this weekend at the Columbia International Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a one-year cancellation because of COVID-19, the Columbia International Festival is back in 2021.
It will be Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.
The festival is considered the largest in South Carolina and neighboring states. There will be music, food and performances from various cultures, nationalities and language groups represented in South Carolina.
Dr. Raj Aluri is the founder and president of the International Friendship Ministries and the Columbia International Festival. He joined WIS Midday to share details of this year’s event.
One part that is extra fun is the variety of cultural demonstrations. Guests can learn to use chopsticks, make origami and do numerous other activities. The annual Parade of Nations takes place Saturday afternoon.
The Columbia International Festival began in 1996, but it had been a 10-year dream of Aluri’s before it became a reality.
What it is today is far more than he expected. The festival attracts around 20,000 people a year!
Go to the festival to taste, see and learn about other cultures. Saturday it runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday people can visit from noon to 7 p.m.
The theme this year is “Discovering India.”
Tickets are $7 per person. Those under 18 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. There is a $5 parking fee at Gate 12.
