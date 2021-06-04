SC DJJ security staff, teachers walk off the job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Security staff and teachers at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice walked out Friday morning.
Staffers tell WIS there was no pre-planning of the walk-out, rather a dispute over timesheets triggered the incident.
Roughly 20 to 30 employees are holding signs in the parking lot.
Employees are outside of the Broad River Facility and say the issue is long hours, pay and dangerous conditions.
There are security staff within the facility at the moment.
DJJ’s spokesperson said Director Freddie Pough is in contact with Governor Henry McMaster’s office.
The governor is aware of the situation and has directed law enforcement agencies in the area to be on standby to supplement DJJ staff if necessary.
As we discussed earlier this week, Governor McMaster has directed the Department of Administration’s State Human Resources Division to review practices at the agency to address the concerns raised by DJJ staff Friday.
