3rd person charged with murder of Fairfield Co. teen

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WIS) - A third person now faces charges in the murder of a Fairfield County teen.
Charlie Cason III, who was just 18 years old, was found shot to death at his Ridgeway home on March 24.
Friday, deputies arrested 20-year-old Malik Butler. He’s charged with murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Two people were previously arrested -- Talib Akil Willingham, 20, of Winnsboro with accessory after the fact of murder and a 17-year-old from Winnsboro charged with murder, as-well-as burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“This investigation is still ongoing and Investigators are expecting to make more arrests,” said Fairfield Co. Sheriff Will Montgomery. “We encourage citizens of all communities in Fairfield County to call and report any information that they may have related to the murder of Charlie Cason III by calling our main office.”
To contact the main office, call 803-635-4141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372), or visit their website to email a tip.
Information will remain anonymous -- if a tip leads to more arrests, there could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
