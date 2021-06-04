Road rage leads to shooting on I-77, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person was hurt in a shooting that was possibly motivated by road rage on Interstate 77 on Friday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-77 near Percival Road in northeast Columbia.
Deputies said a possible road rage incident ended in a vehicle being struck with bullets.
Witnesses told deputies one party cut off the other and it escalated from there.
Though no one was hit by a bullet, one person was injured when hit with glass after the windshield shattered.
Crews rushed that person to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.