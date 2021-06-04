Road rage leads to shooting on I-77, deputies say

One person was rushed to the hospital after the shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on I-77 near Percival Road in northeast Columbia. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 4, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 4:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person was hurt in a shooting that was possibly motivated by road rage on Interstate 77 on Friday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-77 near Percival Road in northeast Columbia.

Deputies said a possible road rage incident ended in a vehicle being struck with bullets.

Witnesses told deputies one party cut off the other and it escalated from there.

Though no one was hit by a bullet, one person was injured when hit with glass after the windshield shattered.

Crews rushed that person to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

