Police arrest 2 in connection with Sumter business break-ins

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are in jail after police in Sumter say they took more than $5,500 in equipment during business break-ins that they planned and carried out.
Officials say Ronald Dukes, 45, of Wright Street, and Hannah Robbins, 26, a transient formerly of Durham, N.C., are both charged with two counts of burglary-2nd degree and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
Dukes also is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, two counts of malicious injury to property, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
According to deputies, Robbins also is charged with financial transaction card theft.
Deputies say Dukes was placed in custody Monday after officers stopped a vehicle involved in a reported fight between a man and woman. A report indicates Dukes gave officers a false name before leading officers on a short foot chase.
Officials say Dukes was charged in that incident with resisting arrest and providing false information to police.
According to deputies, information developed from his arrest helped to link him and Robbins, who was placed into custody Tuesday, to break-ins at Andrews Small engines on May 23 and another at Graham’s Small Engines and Repairs on Saturday.
Officials say a stolen pickup truck was seen in video surveillance at both businesses and used at one of the locations to force their way in. That vehicle was later recovered.
Dukes and Robbins are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
An investigation is continuing.
