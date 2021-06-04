Player arrested for alleged match-fixing at 2020 French Open

FILE - Light rain falls over center court as Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, serves against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in a third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, in this Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, file photo. A tennis player suspected of match-fixing last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Friday. According to French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the story, the player is 765th-ranked Yana Sizikova of Russia. The prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that a “women’s international player” was in custody, but it did not identify her. (Source: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)