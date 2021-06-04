One injured in shooting on I-77 in Cayce

By Jazmine Greene | June 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 4:51 PM

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on I-77 near mile marker 2.

Officials say a two-vehicles were traveling northbound on I-77 when one vehicle shot at another.

A person inside one of the vehicles was struck by gunfire. They were transported from the scene to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

