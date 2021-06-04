First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking scattered storms for part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· More scattered storms are on the way, even for part of your weekend.
· We’ll see about a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· Storm chances are around 40% on Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· The chance for scattered rain and storms will continue into next week. In fact, storm chances are around 50% on Monday, then around 40% on Tuesday.
· Highs will be in the 80s for most of next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a few showers and storms are possible.
On Saturday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and about a 40% chance of showers and storms, especially by afternoon and evening. Some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
For Sunday, we’ll again see a chance of showers and storms here and there. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Next week, with high pressure offshore and more moisture coming in from the south, we’ll continue to see a chance of scattered rain and storms in the Midlands for several days. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Rain chances on Monday are around 50%, then down to 40% on Tuesday.
High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the week. Highs will climb close to the low 90s by the end of the week.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (20-30%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
