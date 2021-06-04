DHEC partners with breweries to give vaccinations and free beer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The “Shot with a Chaser” campaign is allowing people to attend vaccination events at South Carolina breweries. After receiving the shot, people will be given a token to redeem for a free beer or soda.
DHEC Director of Public Health, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said that the initiative is targeting people between the ages of 20 to 24 years old.
DHEC reports that people in their early 20s are the least vaccinated age group at a rate of less than 1%.
Traxler hopes the initiative will encourage young people to get their shot while helping them feel more comfortable.
“This is really taking that that vaccine to them,” said Traxler. “By doing this, we know that the breweries are a place that’s popular for young adults to hang out at. So, taking the vaccine to them there makes it easier for them to have access to it and go get their shot.”
The vaccination events are taking place at breweries across the state.
River Rat Brewery employee Caroline Powell says the brewery staff wants to do what it can to help make the community stronger.
“We want to be able to make sure that our customers are healthy,” said Powell. “We want to do everything in our power to provide the ability for people to not only be able to go outside and have a good time and enjoy their summer, but to be able to do so safely. If part of that is being vaccinated, then that’s something that we can do to help.”
Each vaccination site will provide at least one brand of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Below is a list of breweries teaming with DHEC, as well as dates and times these locations are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Thursday, June 10: Keowee Brewing in Seneca from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: River Rat Brewery in Columbia from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 18: Lore Brewing in Indian Land from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Seminar Brewing in Florence from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lowcountry (Janssen only at this time)
- Thursday, June 10: Holy City Brewing in Charleston from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company in Charleston from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 17: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, June 17: Tideland Brewing in North Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 18: Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 23: Victor Hoppenstein’s Brewlab in Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 25: Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 25: Cooper River Brewing in Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.