Community shows concern over spike in violent crime in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recent SLED report revealed the number of murders in South Carolina has increased 51% in the last five years and 25% in just the last year.
Members of the community are expressing their concerns about the spike in violent crime.
They say they believe two things need to change: better parenting and taking guns away from young people.
“They need to get these guns off the street,” Carol Eddy said. “If you shoot, do it to protect yourself. Not to shoot to shoot. Plus the pawnshops shouldn’t be selling guns.”
Eddy said the 25% increase in murders is scary. “If we don’t do anything about it now, it’s going up and up and we’re not going to be safe.”
Bishop and Joe Linda Cleveland say they feel the murder rate is getting out of control.
“We need to sit down with lawmakers and get a solution,” Bishop Cleveland said. “Better gun control. Education. Dialogue with parents and children.”
“They can buy a gun on the street,” Joe Linda Cleveland said. “They need to find out what they can do better with life than shoot up the neighborhood.”
Linda Gates said the justice system needs to improve because the statistics don’t make her feel safe.
“I wouldn’t walk down this street at night. I don’t go out at night or unlock my windows,” Gates said. “I’d like to have them open for air but no way I’m opening them around here.”
SLED says the murder rate for 2021 is trending upwards and it has the potential to be worse than last year.
