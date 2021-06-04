Bond denied for four men accused in mass shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The four men arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl in North Charleston, and left 14 others hurt, have now been denied bond.
According to jail records Tye Robinson Jr., Tyquan Cooper, Manqual Horlbeck, and Malachi Wigfall will remain in jail. North Charleston police officers with the assistance from the US Marshals arrested the men on Thursday.
All four men each face charges of manslaughter, 12 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting on May 22 killed 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith and injured 14 other people.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the shooting involved two groups of people, which detectives characterized as gangs, who saw each other at the gathering and began shooting at each other and not caring who was in between them.
“They were so worried about themselves. They don’t know how to conduct themselves out in public, that’s fine. They need to stay home, but we’re going to keep them home now,” said Deputy Chief Ken Hagge.
Authorities said so far they have talked to hundreds of witnesses, looked at videos and evidence from cell phones to shell casings.
North Charleston police officials said people and neighborhoods were “sick and tired” of the violence, and reported that many citizens have come forward to give tips and information on the case.
“Out of 14 people there were 9 females, young ladies that were victimized. One lost her life. Ronjanae Smith, may she rest in peace,” Chief Reggie Burgess said
Some city council members in the community are questioning why some of the suspects, who had previous charges, were released prior to what happened.
“You don’t help the police department by continuing to let some of these guys out when they are breaking the law like this and terrorizing the community,” City councilman Jerome Heyward said. “We had a lot of people shot that night and a homicide, and that’s danger to our community and that’s got to stop.”
