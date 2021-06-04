Blythewood man indicted on federal charges, faces life in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Blythewood man has been indicted on federal charges, officials say.
On Friday, a Federal Grand Jury returned a five-count indictment charging Jonathan Xavier Miller, 37, for drug possession and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
The indictment alleges that, in February 2019, Miller knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, cocaine, and crack cocaine.
The indictment further alleges that, in July 2019, Miller possessed with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. The indictment also alleges that, in November 2019, Miller possessed with the intent to distribute a substance containing meth, fentanyl and heroin, as well as possessing a 9mm handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to officials, Miller is prohibited to possess a firearm due to prior felony convictions.
Prior convictions of Miller include strong armed robbery, criminal domestic violence, drug possession, and gun possession, officials say.
Miller is facing up to life in prison on one of the federal charges.
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Irmo Police Department.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.