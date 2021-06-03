SC state prisons to resume in-person visitation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State prisons in South Carolina are gearing up to start welcoming visitors for the first time in more than a year.
Limited in-person visitation will begin on Saturday, June 19, for vaccinated inmates at the Palmer, Livesay, Goodman and Manning prisons.
Officials say the visit must be scheduled, and visitors have to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card or a recent negative test.
Visitation guidelines also include:
- Visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their scheduled visit or provide a COVID-19 vaccination record card showing that they have completed the vaccination process.
- Upon arrival, all visitors will be required to have their temperature taken and complete a mandatory questionnaire about COVID-19.
- Visitors exhibiting any signs/symptoms of the COVID-19 virus or a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter.
- Visitors must schedule visits ahead of time. Details on how to schedule these visits will be posted on the SCDC website closer to the start of visitation.
- Visits will be one-on-one, meaning only one person can visit an inmate each week.
- Visits will be one hour long to accommodate as many people as possible.
- Visits will be offered on Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Time slots will be listed on the scheduling section of the website.
- Visitors must be age 18 or older.
- Visitors must be on the inmate’s approved SCDC visitation list.
Officials say the measures are to ensure everyone’s health and safety from the public health threat posed from COVID-19 and the potential impact on its staff, offenders, volunteers and visitors.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.