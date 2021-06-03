Police search for missing N.C. man who may need medical attention

By WMBF News Staff | June 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 12:11 PM

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing North Carolina man who may be in need of medical attention.

According to information from the Maxton Police Department, 63-year-old Elbert Percell was reported missing on May 24.

Percell is legally blind and may need medical attention, authorities said.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes and a bald head. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Percell’s whereabouts is asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Maxton Police Department at (910) 844-5667.

