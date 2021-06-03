My Take: Labor Shortages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the economy edges toward normalcy the restaurant, transportation, and construction industries are in the middle of another crisis - a labor shortage.
The small labor pool is forcing some businesses to close or alter operating hours.
So, what’s behind the dilemma? It depends on who you ask.
Some blame the federal unemployment benefits. The fact is potential workers are making more on unemployment.
This short-term fix to help Americans is turning into a headache.
Businesses cannot compete against federal benevolence.
However, others blame inadequate wages and working conditions for the lack of applicants.
On another note, this pandemic has shed light on the needs of working parents.
Let’s face it, some parents are simply unable to return to work due to a lack of childcare or children taking part in remote learning.
And despite the fact vaccines are available, some remain fearful of contracting COVID-19 at work from unvaccinated colleagues.
If these problems continue, Congress will need to step up. Now is the time to prioritize economic recovery.
And That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
