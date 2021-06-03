Midlands essential worker wins $200,000 lottery drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a reversal of fortune, one Columbia lottery player’s losing scratch-off ticket ended up winning her $200,000.
The original non-winning ticket was selected from the nearly 300,000 tickets entered to win $200,000 in the $200K Cash Second-Chance Promotion.
“I felt weak in the knees,” she said.
The winner is an essential worker and has worked throughout the pandemic. She says that she and her husband like to relax after dinner and will often scratch lottery tickets for fun. She called her husband immediately to tell them they’d won a lottery drawing.
“I was at work when I found out,” she said. “He was at home when I told him, and we were both anxious and nervous waiting until I could come home.”
As for their plans, the couple wants to buy a home with the lottery prize as their down payment.
“I keep checking my account to make sure it really happened,” the she said. “It’s amazing.”
On Thursday, June 10, the Lottery will announce another second-chance drawing winner. This time, someone is going to win $1 million in the “Double Your Million!” Second-Chance promotion.
