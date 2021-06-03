Increase in murders and assaults caused by young people with guns, says RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff and community leaders say the increase in murders and assaults is due to young people getting their hands on guns.
Columbia Coyotes basketball player, Isaiah Hobbs, recently moved to Columbia from Florida to play basketball and quickly learned about gun concern as he encountered violence himself.
“I know here in Columbia it is very serious,” said Hobbs. “It opened my eyes and had me like, okay, I gotta watch my surroundings.”
What happened to Hobbs is not uncommon.
Richland County has had 54 shootings this year alone.
In May, three teens were accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep.
Wednesday, Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of two 17-year-olds accused of killing an 18-year-old AC Flora student.
Lott says he’s seen the number of teens with guns grow exponentially and explained the increase in murders will only stop once the community comes together to educate younger people.
“You can’t wait until they are teens to educate them on guns and talk to them about gun violence,” siad Lott. “You gotta start at 4 or 5 years old.”
Building Better Communities founder Perry Bradley explained that teens with guns have no regard for life and don’t fear prison.
“They face enemies from all over on the streets,” said Bradley. “In prison they get a cott, food, and lights on, but honestly it’s better than life on the streets.”
Bradley said basketball or something positive is the answer.
“We just got to spread awareness and make it known,” said Hobbs. “It’s a bad thing in our community, something we need to tend to. It’s getting out of hand.”
This year, they’re already 24 more shootings than last year.
According to the Sheriff Lott, 14 people this year have died from gun violence in Richland County.
