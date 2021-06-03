Former South Carolina State Trooper charged with misconduct

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State Trooper has been accused of misconduct, officials say.
Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested Donovan Jordan Hadley, 25, on Wednesday for failing to properly book an individual into the Newberry County Detention Center after placing them under arrest for DUI in an attempt to gain personal benefit.
Hadley was charged with misconduct in office.
The request for the SLED investigation was made by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Hadley was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.
His case will be prosecuted by the 11h Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
