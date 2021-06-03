Former officer charged with unlawful neglect of a child in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former officer with the Springdale Police Department is facing a child neglect charge after he unlawfully discharged a TASER device at a juvenile, an arrest warrant states.
Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they have arrested Carl Brooks Wilhelm, 36, in connection with the incident.
According to an arrest warrant, the juvenile’s mother dropped him off on April 21, 2021 so Wilhelm could take him to school. The arrest warrant states the juvenile interrupted a conversation Wilhelm was having with another officer. Wilhelm then reportedly unholstered his TASER device, pointed it at the juvenile and pulled the trigger -- striking him in the left side of his head.
The juvenile was reportedly transported to the hospital where the probe was surgically removed.
The arrest warrant states that the incident was witnessed by two other officers with the Springdale Police Department.
The Springdale Police Department issued the following statement:
“On 04/21/2021 an incident occurred at Springdale Police Department involving former officer, Carl Wilhelm. Chief Richbourg requested SLED to investigate the incident, to ensure transparency and a non-bias investigation. Wilhelm is no longer employed with the Springdale Police Department.”
Wilhelm was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, along with misconduct in office.
He was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center and is out on a Personal Recognizance bond.
His case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
