First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more humidity and more scattered storms in your forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more humidity and more scattered showers and storms in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible as a cold front continues pushing toward the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be heavy at times in the evening. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· More scattered storms are on the way.
· Rain chances are around 30-40% Friday. Shower and storms will be scattered. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a few showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· The chance for scattered rain and storms will continue into next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and storms are possible as a cold front continues pushing toward the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be heavy during the evening hours. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Friday, we’ll likely see scattered showers and storms here and there as the front approaches and dissolves near the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a few showers and storms are possible.
On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and about a 30% chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
For Sunday, we’ll again see a chance of showers and storms here and there. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Next week, with high pressure offshore and more moisture coming in from the south, we’ll continue to see a chance of scattered rain and storms in the Midlands for several days. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Scattered Showers & Storms (30-40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.