DHEC, S.C. breweries team up for ‘Shot and a Chaser’ vaccine campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials have teamed up with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among young adults.
Called the “Shot and a Chaser” campaign, the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at participating breweries across the state, with some also officer the two-dose Moderna vaccine, a press release from the Department of Health and Environmental Control stated.
Anyone who receives their shot on-site will be offered a free beer or soda, the DHEC release stated.
According to DHEC data, the 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated group in S.C., making up less than 1% of all vaccinated individuals.
“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, said. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”
DHEC encourages everyone who partakes in the free beer to drink responsibly and follow any mask requirements or other precautions established by the brewery or surrounding municipality. Individuals will be monitored for at least 15 minutes after getting their shot. No proof of medical insurance will be needed.
Below is a list of breweries teaming with DHEC, as well as dates and times these locations are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Upstate (Janssen and Modern shots available at all locations)
- Thursday, June 10: Keowee Brewing in Seneca from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2 to 6 p.m.
Lowcountry (Janssen only at this time)
- Thursday, June 10: Holy City Brewing in Charleston from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 11: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company in Charleston from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 17: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, June 17: Tideland Brewing in North Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 18: Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 23: Victor Hoppenstein’s Brewlab in Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 25: Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 25: Cooper River Brewing in Charleston from 4 to 7 p.m.
Midlands (Janssen and Moderna shots available at both locations)
- Friday, June 11: River Rat Brewery in Columbia from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, June 18: Lore Brewing in Indian Land from 3 to 7 p.m.
Pee Dee (Janssen only at this time)
- Friday, June 11: Seminar Brewing in Florence from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12: Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
