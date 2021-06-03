Charlottesville police are searching for missing mother and two children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for your help locating a mother and her two children who were reported missing on Wednesday, June 2.
According to a CPD release, 2-year-old Tea Carter and her sister 1-year-old sister Gia Carter were last seen with their mother, 42-year-old Josette Carter, on Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Greenleaf Lane.
- Tea is approximately 2′11′' tall, 37 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
- Gia is approximately 2′4′' tall, 19 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.
- Josette is approximately 5′4′' tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Josette is believed to be driving a blue 2016 Chrysler minivan with Virginia tags: UKW-3271.
Charlottesville police say this case does not currently meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, but police are “deeply concerned about their welfare.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ronald Stayments with the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.