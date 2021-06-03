Additional utility bill assistance available for Dominion Energy customers

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy customers may now be able to get help paying their bills.
The utility company is offering aid to renters through the SC Stay Plus program, a new federally funded program from SC Housing.
Those who qualify can get help on bills dating back to March 13, 2020.
“We want customers to know that we are here to help and ready to assist individuals, families and businesses in our service area, including those who may be struggling for the first time,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy. “In addition to the many assistance programs and payment plans we offer, we are proud to join forces with SC Housing to promote SC Stay Plus, a critical program providing support to renters who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.”
The $272 million SC Stay Plus program, funded by the U.S. Treasury, offers up to 12 months of assistance for past due rent and assistance for delinquent utility payments for qualifying individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 39 S.C. counties.
The following counties served by Dominion Energy received other federal funding and will provide their own rental assistance programs: Berkeley, Charleston, Horry and Richland – click here for information about these programs.
