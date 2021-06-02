18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in Irmo neighborhood

IMRO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend.
On May 30, deputies were dispatched to the Friarsgate neighborhood after receiving reports about two vehicles that were exchanging gunfire.
One of the vehicles involved in the shooting crash into another vehicle and the four occupants inside fled on foot.
Officers and K-9 units from the Irmo Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
The other second vehicle involved in the shooting also fled the area, according to reports.
An investigation into the crash led to the arrest of 18-year-old Bryan Miron-Herrera.
Miron-Herrera has been charged with hit and run and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He is held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
“These young adults were extremely reckless with their actions, and it will not be tolerated in our community,” Irmo Police Chief Courtney Dennis said.
Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting and trying to identify the other suspects involved.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.