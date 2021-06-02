Two teens charged with murder in death of AC Flora student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two 17-year-old males have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old AC Flora High School student.
The two teens -- D’Mari Flannigan and Javienn Coates -- will face charges as adults.
John Carlisle Kelly, of Columbia, was found shot to death Thursday, May 27 in the 1000 block of Frasier Street, just off Bluff Road.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Kelly and the two suspects met to do “something illegal” on Walcott Street. He would not specify what they were doing.
Flannigan and Coates opened fire on Kelly’s car, shooting him several times, the sheriff said.
Once Kelly had been shot to death, Lott said the suspects got in Kelly’s car and sat on top of his body to drive the car about a mile to Frasier Street.
“They crawled in the car and sat on top of him to drive (the car) somewhere else -- that’s cold. That’s cold,” Lott said.
The suspects left a cell phone behind in the vehicle, helping law enforcement make the arrests.
Flannigan was arrested two days after the shooting. Coates was arrested a few days later on June 1.
The suspects were students at Dreher High School -- though one had been suspended, Lott said. One of the teens had previously attended AC Flora.
This story will be updated.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.