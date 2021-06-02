Sumter Police searching for missing man with autism

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a highly functioning autistic man who has been reported missing.
Brian Issac Wilson, 41, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of Carolina Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday.
Officials say Wilson was riding a black and purple mountain bike. He was last seen wearing baggy blue jeans, red and white shoes, and a green shirt with red and brown stripes.
Wilson is known to wear a straw hat and is normally seen riding in the Broad Street area.
Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
