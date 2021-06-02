South Carolina needs nurses, statistics estimate a 24% drop in staff over the coming years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone who has been in the hospital or a doctor’s office understands the value of a nurse.
There’s now concern those nurses are in short supply.
South Carolina desperately needs more nurse practitioners, especially in rural areas as the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a 24% nursing staff shortage over the next few years.
The state’s flagship nursing program, the College of Nursing at the University of South Carolina, says it’s leading the way to meet this critical need for registered nurses.
College of Nursing’s Dr. Alicia Ribar joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the unique health needs in rural areas and how nursing students are trained to address them.
