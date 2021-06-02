Richland County man faces attempted murder charges, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot two people, officials say.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher Glover Jr., 42, was arrested in connection with the shooting.
Deputies say he shot a man and a woman inside of a Columbia home in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive Tuesday at 5:30 a.m..
Officials say both the man and woman were taken to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Deputies say they learned that Glover came to the home and started an altercation. According to officials, Glover was kicked out of the house but forced his way back in to continue the argument which then turned physical.
Deputies say the woman attempted to break up the fight but Glover fired his weapon, striking both people. Glover was taken into custody after returning to the home around 6:30 a.m.
He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary.
Glover was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
