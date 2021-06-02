RCSD investigating homicide in Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a homicide in Hopkins.
Deputies say they were dispatched on June 1 around 11:09 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Harmon Hill Court for a shooting.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they say they found paramedics treating a man with a gun shot wound to his upper body.
Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officials say they believe this to be an isolated event.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.