Multiple SC men arrested in Saluda for posession of various drugs

Multiple SC men arrested for different narcotics (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 6:18 PM

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Three S.C. men were arrested with posession of different narcotics in the town of Saluda.

Charles Wilson of Gilbert, S.C., was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl at a traffic stop on Wheeler Circle.

Oziel Lara of Saluda, S.C., was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana which also stemmed from a traffic stop on Linda Street.

Jeremiah Booker of North Augusta, S.C., was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine. The arrest came after Booker came through a safety check point on Spann Road.

