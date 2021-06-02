Multiple SC men arrested in Saluda for posession of various drugs

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Three S.C. men were arrested with posession of different narcotics in the town of Saluda.
Charles Wilson of Gilbert, S.C., was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl at a traffic stop on Wheeler Circle.
Oziel Lara of Saluda, S.C., was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana which also stemmed from a traffic stop on Linda Street.
Jeremiah Booker of North Augusta, S.C., was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine. The arrest came after Booker came through a safety check point on Spann Road.
