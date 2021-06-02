Missing Lincoln Co. man last seen headed to Fla. but never arrived

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Michael Todd Moore, 56, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on May 27, when he left home in Lincolnton heading to Florida. Family members say Moore never arrived at his destination.
Moore was driving a burgundy 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with a tall white camper shell. The has a North Carolina license plate number WZC4544.
Anyone who sees Moore or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
