Kershaw woman injured in domestic-related shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person injured.
The incident occurred at home on Saint Matthews Road in Camden.
Officials say a woman was shot in the neck after allegedly breaking into her mother’s house.
The woman is being airlifted from the scene to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
