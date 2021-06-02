FIRST ALERT - Rain & thunder today, scattered storms rest of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a 60% chance of some showers and thunder today, then a 30% chance for the rest of the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Mostly cloudy skies today with a 60% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.
- Humidity continues for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
- Rain chance is around 30% for Friday-Sunday.
- Next week will feature 30-40% chance of showers, downpours and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and humid.
First Alert Weather Summary
Rain and thunder are possible today. Accumulations look to be around a tenth of an inch to around a quarter inch with higher totals within thunderstorms. A cold front is trying to push into the region, as it does so it brings a 60% chance of rain and storms. The humidity is here already, as a high pressure system over the Atlantic will bring a southeast flow that keeps our moisture up. Highs today reach the low 80s.
We see the upper 60s Friday morning and a high of around 87. The front weakens and stalls to our east. As it does this it brings a 30% chance of some isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. The stalled front stays to our east Saturday and Sunday too. This brings a 30% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s both days.
Some deeper moisture comes in Monday and Tuesday and brings a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s. The Bermuda high is still bringing the southern flow and humidity to the area.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today: Clouds with some sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 80s but humid. 60% Chance for showers and storms
Friday: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine at times. Humid again with highs in the mid 80s. 30% Chance for showers and storms.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Humid again with a 30% chance for showers and storms.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s.
