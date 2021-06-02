FIRST ALERT - Rain & thunder today, scattered storms rest of the week

FIRST ALERT - Rain & thunder today, scattered storms rest of the week
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | May 30, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 4:38 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a 60% chance of some showers and thunder today, then a 30% chance for the rest of the week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Mostly cloudy skies today with a 60% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the low 80s.
  • Humidity continues for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
  • Rain chance is around 30% for Friday-Sunday.
  • Next week will feature 30-40% chance of showers, downpours and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and humid.
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Summary

Rain and thunder are possible today. Accumulations look to be around a tenth of an inch to around a quarter inch with higher totals within thunderstorms. A cold front is trying to push into the region, as it does so it brings a 60% chance of rain and storms. The humidity is here already, as a high pressure system over the Atlantic will bring a southeast flow that keeps our moisture up. Highs today reach the low 80s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

We see the upper 60s Friday morning and a high of around 87. The front weakens and stalls to our east. As it does this it brings a 30% chance of some isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. The stalled front stays to our east Saturday and Sunday too. This brings a 30% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s both days.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Some deeper moisture comes in Monday and Tuesday and brings a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s. The Bermuda high is still bringing the southern flow and humidity to the area.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Forecast

Today: Clouds with some sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 80s but humid. 60% Chance for showers and storms

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some sunshine at times. Humid again with highs in the mid 80s. 30% Chance for showers and storms.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Humid again with a 30% chance for showers and storms.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.