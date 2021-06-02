Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week a bill that would essentially restart the state's stalled death penalty after a lack of lethal injection drugs has delayed several executions. The new law would let condemned inmates choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. (Source: Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)