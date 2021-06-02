Connor Lomis

Connor Lomis joined WIS in 2021. (Source: Hugh Jacobs)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 2, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 7:12 PM

Connor Lomis was raised in Bel Air, Maryland and was born in Salt Lake City, Utah being an Army brat during his early life.

He joined the WIS team as a digital content producer in May 2021.

Connor graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, where he earned his degree in Broadcast Journalism with a Sport Media concentration and minor in Sport & Entertainment Management.

During his time at UofSC, he was a member of Carolina News where he anchored, reported, and produced. He also play-by-play broadcasted Gamecock soccer and softball on SEC Network+ and GamecocksOnline.

Connor hopes to make an impact on digital streaming for the station by creating a new and interactive perspective for viewers that allows them to truly be a part of the news.

During his free time, Connor loves to produce creative media and cheer on his hometown favorite Baltimore Ravens.

