Columbia Animal Services seeking foster pet parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is asking the community to consider becoming a foster parent.
Becoming a foster pet parent gives animals a chance at a new, fulfilling life.
Foster pet parenting is a flexible commitment that requires extra time only if you have it.
The process is easy to start and Columbia Animal Services will provide all the necessary supplies and covers all of the basic medical care.
To foster a pet you must be 18 years or older and have a valid photo ID.
For more information, contact Columbia Animal Services at (803) 776-PETS (7387).
