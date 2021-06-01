Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Keep the Midlands Beautiful would love your shoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you have some new shoes you’ve never worn, or old running shoes that no longer hit the road? Don’t throw them out. There’s an effort underway to keep those out of the landfills.
Keep the Midlands Beautiful has a shoe drive fundraiser going on right now through June 30. It will raise funds to support the organization’s mission to engage, inspire and educate the Midlands to invest in our community through litter prevention, recycling, and beautification.
The organization earns money based on the total weight of the gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Those dollars will go to purchase work gloves and litter grabbers for the agency’s volunteers doing litter pickups.
The shoes collected will be used to help entrepreneurs in developing countries.
“All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners,” Laura Blake-Orr, with Keep the Midlands Beautiful, said. “Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.”
Leaphart Elementary School on Piney Grove Road in Columbia is helping Keep the Midlands Beautiful succeed in its mission. First grade teacher Sarah Guffey is credited with spearheading the project at her school.
Anyone can help by dropping off gently worn, used, and new shoes at KMB’s office at 1305 Augusta Road, West Columbia or at recycling centers on Distant Lane in Chapin; Bush River Road in Columbia; and Ball Park Road in Lexington.
People may also drop off shoes at the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 1006 12th St, Cayce. Check out KMB’s website for other drop-off locations.
If your local business, church, or neighborhood would like to host a collection bin for your employees, congregations, and neighbors, please contact KMB at 803-733-1139 or info@kmbsc.org.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
